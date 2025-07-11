Home / India News / Energy-efficient cooling gets a push as govt mulls AC swap scheme: Details

Energy-efficient cooling gets a push as govt mulls AC swap scheme: Details

The Power Ministry is drafting a scheme to replace ACs older than 10 years with 5-star rated models, potentially offering rebates and buybacks

AC, air conditioner, inflation
Govt plans AC replacement scheme for units over 10 years old; aims to promote 5-star models. (Photo: Reuters)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Power and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) are working on a plan to help households replace air conditioners (ACs) that are over 10 years old with newer, more energy-efficient models. The scheme is likely to offer incentives to promote the shift to 5-star rated ACs, which consume significantly less electricity.
 

Why old ACs need replacement

 
As earlier reported by Business Standard, India’s annual air conditioner sales have surged to nearly 11 million units in 2023–24 from 8.4 million units in 2021–22, reflecting a sharp rise in cooling demand.
 
Buildings across the country consumed close to 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity last year, with cooling alone accounting for nearly a quarter of that consumption, according to government estimates.
 
Most older ACs in Indian households are rated below three stars, making them far less efficient than modern units. As per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), replacing such outdated models with new five-star-rated ACs can lead to annual savings of up to ₹6,300 in electricity bills and ease the load on the national power grid, especially during peak summer months.
 

What the new govt AC scheme may offer

 
The scheme, while still being drafted, is similar to the Ujala scheme, which helped distribute millions of LED bulbs in the past decade. Different proposals that are being considered include:
  • Manufacturer Exchange Discounts: AC manufacturers may offer upfront discounts on new models in exchange for old units.
  • Electricity Bill Rebates: In partnership with power distribution companies (discoms), bill credits or rebates for households that switch to more efficient appliances may be considered.
  • Limited Rollout to Start: Initially, the programme may target metro cities where AC usage is high.
 
According to a recent report by The Economic Times, the scheme may also offer a buyback option through certified recyclers. This means a certificate from authorised recyclers or e-waste partners can be redeemed for a discount on a new purchase.
 

Industry response and next steps

 
To ensure smooth implementation, the government has been consulting with leading AC manufacturers such as Voltas, Blue Star, LG, Samsung, and Lloyd. These discussions will help finalise the framework of the incentive scheme, including:
- Pricing strategies
- Logistics for old unit collection
- Recycling and disposal norms
 

Expected launch timeline

 
While the final details of the scheme are still being worked out, officials suggest that it could be announced later this year. Discussions are ongoing between the Power Ministry, BEE, and industry stakeholders.
 
For now, consumers are advised to wait for the official rollout before making any major replacement decisions.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

50 million duped: PACL director arrested in India's biggest Ponzi scam

Pune saw 65K dog bites in 3 years, over 1 lakh dogs sterilised: Minister

Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries

Ex CJIs Khehar, Chandrachud appear before ONOE parliamentary committee

Search operation resumes at Gujarat bridge tragedy site, two still missing

Topics :India Newsgovernment policiesenergy consumptionair conditioners

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story