Pune saw 65K dog bites in 3 years, over 1 lakh dogs sterilised: Minister

More than 65,000 incidents of dog bites have been reported in Pune city since 2022, and over one lakh canines were sterilised in the last two years, state Minister Uday Samant said on Friday.

The state industries minister was speaking in the legislative council on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the urban development portfolio.

On Thursday, BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe raised the issue of canine menace and the agencies dealing with it in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Samant said in 2022, Pune reported 16,569 cases of dog bites, followed by 22,945 in 2023 and 25,899 in 2024.