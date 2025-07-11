Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed the first instalment of the hiked pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month to the bank accounts of 11.1 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities.
Over Rs 1,227 crore was credited under six different pension schemes during a function here, officials said.
The Bihar government had on June 24 increased the pension amount from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100.
The elderly are an important part of society and ensuring a dignified life for them is top priority of our government. It will continue to make efforts in this direction. We will ensure that this amount is disbursed on the 10th of every month, Kumar said on the occasion.
The Bihar government is also committed to the overall development of women in the state, he said.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app