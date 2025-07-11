Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed the first instalment of the hiked pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month to the bank accounts of 11.1 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities.

Over Rs 1,227 crore was credited under six different pension schemes during a function here, officials said.

The Bihar government had on June 24 increased the pension amount from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100.

The elderly are an important part of society and ensuring a dignified life for them is top priority of our government. It will continue to make efforts in this direction. We will ensure that this amount is disbursed on the 10th of every month, Kumar said on the occasion.