Home / India News / Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries

Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries

The Bihar government had on June 24 increased the pension amount from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100

Nitish Kumar releases hiked pension
Nitish Kumar releases hiked pension | Image: X/@NitishKumar
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed the first instalment of the hiked pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month to the bank accounts of 11.1 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities.

Over Rs 1,227 crore was credited under six different pension schemes during a function here, officials said.

The Bihar government had on June 24 increased the pension amount from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100.

The elderly are an important part of society and ensuring a dignified life for them is top priority of our government. It will continue to make efforts in this direction. We will ensure that this amount is disbursed on the 10th of every month, Kumar said on the occasion.

The Bihar government is also committed to the overall development of women in the state, he said.

Our government has been consistently working towards the empowerment and welfare of women. We have set an example in terms of women's empowerment by prioritising their education, security and employment. Before 2005, the earlier dispensation did nothing for women. It was only after we assumed office that the real change started," the CM asserted.
 
Noting that he had "made mistakes" in the past by joining hands with the opposition in Bihar, Kumar added: "I strayed 'idhar udhar' (here and there) twice. But now, I am with the NDA and will remain with the alliance forever, and work for the development of the state."
 
The state's Social Welfare Department operates six pension programmes, including the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana and the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme.
 
Madhubani district has the highest number of 5,53,848 beneficiaries for these schemes, followed by 5,26,339 beneficiaries in Patna, the officials said.
 
With 71,971 beneficiaries, Sheikhpura has the lowest count of them, where a total of Rs 7.95 crore was disbursed, they added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex CJIs Khehar, Chandrachud appear before ONOE parliamentary committee

Search operation resumes at Gujarat bridge tragedy site, two still missing

Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead

PM Modi-RSS caricature: Cartoonist Malviya moves SC for anticipatory bail

Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals stranded near Nicobar Islands

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentBihar Elections

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story