Delhi LG orders 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in Group C posts

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed 20 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in group 'C' posts of police constables, firemen, forest guards, jail warders and wildlife guards.

Sandhu reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to ex-Agniveers (retired short service Army personnel) across various government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the chief secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officers.

This initiative is being implemented in accordance with the guiding vision of the government of India, Sandhu said in a post on X.

"To effectively harness the discipline, skills, and training of these young men and women, directed the implementation of a 20 percent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group 'C' posts, including Police Constables, Firemen, Jail Warders, Forest Guards, and Wildlife Guards," the LG said.