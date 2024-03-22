Delhi maintains revenue surplus despite dent on taxes on liquor since FY23

The abandonment of the new excise policy on liquor by the Arvind Kejriwal regime in August 2022 significantly dented the tax revenues of the state government under this head, so much so that recovery was not even projected in the financial year 2024-25. However, the state managed to maintain its revenue surplus position over the years.

The state had projected Rs 9,454 crore to come from taxes on country spirits and foreign liquor during the financial year 2022-23, a substantial 73 per cent increase over the Rs 5,463 crore earned as tax receipts from this head a year earlier due to the new excise policy.



The new excise policy, introduced in Delhi in November 2021, made sweeping changes to the city's liquor trade. The government exited the customer-end of the trade entirely, shutting all state-run liquor vends, with sales exclusively handed over to private players.

Under the new policy, the Delhi government merged Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise duty with the licence fee and charged the money upfront rather than taking a cut per bottle sold.

Following accusations of a scam in the policy and its modification by the lieutenant governor, the state government ended it and reverted to the old one in August 2022.



This move dented tax receipts from country spirits and foreign liquor, with the government reducing revenues under this head by 31 per cent to around Rs 6,500 crore in the revised estimates of the financial year 2022-23 when the next year's budget was tabled.

However, the old policy yielded around Rs 1,000 crore less than even the revised projection for the financial year 2022-23.

Now, the government does not expect to garner even the amount pegged in the revised estimates (around Rs 6,500 crore) for the financial year 2022-23 during the current financial year and financial year 2024-25. It had projected Rs 7,365 crore to come in from excise duty on liquor during the current financial year but cut the projections by 18.5 per cent to around Rs 6,000 crore in the Revised Estimates (RE).



It pegged this revenue to increase by just 6.6 per cent to yield around Rs 6,400 crore to the exchequer during the financial year 2024-25 (compared to the RE of the financial year 2023-24).

Despite a hit from tax revenues on liquor, the Delhi government continued to maintain a revenue surplus.

The state had a revenue surplus of Rs 3,270 crore during the financial year 2021-22, constituting 0.4 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Though it was projected to rise to Rs 9,530 crore during the financial year 2022-23 (Revised Estimates), accounting for 0.9 per cent of GSDP, it actually stood higher at Rs 14,457 crore or 1.4 per cent of GSDP.



The state again showed a revenue surplus of Rs 4,966 crore during the current financial year (RE), though slightly less than Rs 5,769 crore at the Budget Estimates (BE) stage.







2021-22 2022-23 (BE) 2022-23 (RE) 2022-23(Actual) 2023-24 (BE) 2023-24(RE) 2024-25(BE) Tax revenues from country spirits in Rs crore 261 700 252 272.9 275 240 280 Tax revenues from foreign liquors and spirits in Rs crore 5204.3 8754 6247.9 5274.3 7089.9 5759.9 6119.9 5463.3 9454 6499.9 5547.2 7364.9 5999.9 6399.9 The state government also projected a revenue surplus of Rs 3,231 crore during the financial year 2024-25, even though around 35 per cent lower than Rs 4,966 crore pegged for the current financial year (RE). This was despite an announcement of Rs 1,000 monthly to every poor woman and a dent in liquor revenues as cited above.



Source: Delhi budgets for 2023-24 and 2024-25