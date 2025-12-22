Home / India News / Delhi markets report drop in sales, footfall after BS VI ban, fuel curbs

Delhi markets report drop in sales, footfall after BS VI ban, fuel curbs

The curbs come as authorities stepped up pollution control measures amid worsening air quality

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Pedestrians wear masks as a layer of smog engulfs the city. (Representational image from PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Markets across the national capital have reported a decline in sales and footfall following the ban on non-BS VI vehicles and the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, with traders saying fewer buyers from the National Capital Region (NCR) are visiting Delhi's key shopping hubs.

Sadar Bazaar, one of Delhi's largest wholesale markets that largely depends on retailers from neighbouring NCR towns, has seen sales fall by around 30 to 35 per cent due to reduced movement, Paramjit Singh Pamma, chairman of the Sadar Bazaar Association, said.

Pamma said that buyers from outside Delhi have limited their visits since the restrictions came into force.

"Around 30 to 35 per cent of our sales have been affected as retailers from NCR are coming less frequently," he said.

With the festive season underway, traders said the impact is being felt more sharply.

"We have Christmas and New Year stock piled up, but the number of buyers is much lower compared to last year and overall footfall has dropped by nearly 35 per cent, Pamma added.

Similar concerns were raised by traders at Sarojini Nagar market, a popular destination for winter shopping.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Market Association, said the crowd has thinned over the past week.

"There has been about a 40 per cent reduction in footfall. Winter clothes that used to sell out in a few days are now lying unsold as customers from NCR are not coming," he said.

Traders in south Delhi markets have also reported a slowdown.

Kuldeep Kumar president of the Lajpat Nagar Market Association said the curbs have affected both shoppers and small traders.

"Footfall has gone down noticeably in the last few days and this has had a direct impact on daily sales especially the clothing market," Kumar said.

The curbs come as authorities stepped up pollution control measures amid worsening air quality. Since Thursday, private vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards have been barred from entering the city.

In addition, the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule has come into force, under which fuel stations are prohibited from dispensing fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

The enforcement is being carried out using automatic number plate recognition cameras, voice alerts at petrol pumps and police support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tourist footfall in Rajasthan rises 11.71% as govt steps up promotion

Minister shuts misinformation on Aravallis, says SC backs green safeguards

UP govt tables Supplementary Budget of ₹24,496 crore in Assembly

Delhi-NCR jurisdiction ambiguities helping criminals evade trial, says SC

'Low-quality deal': NZ foreign minister slams India-New Zealand FTA

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionNational News

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story