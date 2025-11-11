Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continues to hover at severe levels, but Delhiites are out and about in markets, and business is going on as usual.

“Delhiites have got used to the air quality being poor during these months and business has gone on normally. The last weekend was very strong now that the wedding season has also started and we expect that to continue,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, which covers the 14 blocks of the inner and outer circles at Connaught Place, Regal Building, Rivoli Building, Scindia House, and Old Janpath Market.

“However, Monday evening’s blast near Red Fort might have some impact on footfalls now as the capital goes under red alert,” he added. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in Delhi reached 428, in the severe category, as of 4 pm on Tuesday. These numbers represent a 24-hour average. At the same time, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 390, Gurugram 378 (very poor category), and Noida 425 (severe category). How are retailers responding to severe air pollution? For independent retailers, too, the story is similar. “It’s a way of life in Delhi-NCR — this is an annual story and now people are used to it when they step out. So even if they are uncomfortable, they will mask up but go out,” said Akhil Jain, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) at Jain Amar, which owns brands such as Madame and Camla Barcelona.

“So far, we haven’t seen any visible impact of the city’s poor air quality on retail footfalls or sales. Gulshan One29 in Noida continues to attract visitors, as people balance caution with the need for essential and lifestyle outings. Our focus remains on maintaining clean, well-managed outdoor areas,” said Yukti Nagpal, director, Gulshan Group. Are high streets and malls seeing different trends? Many retailers pointed out a marginal dip in footfalls on high streets even as malls continued to see strong turnout. “When it comes to shopping, people have the option of going to malls, where the air is controlled, so footfall remains strong there while high streets will definitely see some impact,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, on the sidelines of the RISE Summit.