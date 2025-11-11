Home / India News / Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Even as Delhi's air quality remains in the severe category, traders say sales are steady and shoppers are adapting, with malls reporting strong footfalls despite marginal high-street dips

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
premium
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in Delhi reached 428, in the severe category, as of 4 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continues to hover at severe levels, but Delhiites are out and about in markets, and business is going on as usual.
 
“Delhiites have got used to the air quality being poor during these months and business has gone on normally. The last weekend was very strong now that the wedding season has also started and we expect that to continue,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, which covers the 14 blocks of the inner and outer circles at Connaught Place, Regal Building, Rivoli Building, Scindia House, and Old Janpath Market.
 
“However, Monday evening’s blast near Red Fort might have some impact on footfalls now as the capital goes under red alert,” he added.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in Delhi reached 428, in the severe category, as of 4 pm on Tuesday. These numbers represent a 24-hour average. At the same time, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 390, Gurugram 378 (very poor category), and Noida 425 (severe category).
 
How are retailers responding to severe air pollution?
 
For independent retailers, too, the story is similar.
 
“It’s a way of life in Delhi-NCR — this is an annual story and now people are used to it when they step out. So even if they are uncomfortable, they will mask up but go out,” said Akhil Jain, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) at Jain Amar, which owns brands such as Madame and Camla Barcelona.
 
“So far, we haven’t seen any visible impact of the city’s poor air quality on retail footfalls or sales. Gulshan One29 in Noida continues to attract visitors, as people balance caution with the need for essential and lifestyle outings. Our focus remains on maintaining clean, well-managed outdoor areas,” said Yukti Nagpal, director, Gulshan Group.
 
Are high streets and malls seeing different trends?
 
Many retailers pointed out a marginal dip in footfalls on high streets even as malls continued to see strong turnout.
 
“When it comes to shopping, people have the option of going to malls, where the air is controlled, so footfall remains strong there while high streets will definitely see some impact,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, on the sidelines of the RISE Summit.
 
At the upscale Khan Market, footfalls are down by almost 20 per cent.
 
“The younger people are still out and about and come to the market to dine at the many cafes here, but shopping-related footfall has definitely gone down. People in the area are more aware of the impact of bad AQI and tend to stay in and shop from home if needed,” said Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association.
 
Why are malls becoming more popular during pollution peaks?
 
“With the air quality outdoors becoming a concern, people are naturally looking for safe and comfortable places. We’ve seen a clear uptick in weekend footfall, as families prefer malls where they can shop, dine, and unwind without worrying about pollution,” said Arjun Gehlot, director, Ambience Malls at Gurugram and Vasant Kunj, which are equipped with Dyson air purifiers across all floors, with a total of 50–60 units installed.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar exit polls 2025 LIVE news: Bhaskar's exit polls predict landslide victory for NDA in Bihar

Isro successfully conducts key parachute test for Gaganyaan mission

Sale of immovable property not 'service', outside scope of service tax: SC

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana worsening Delhi-NCR AQI: Supreme Court

SC seeks EC reply on pleas challenging SIR in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Topics :India NewsBusinessesDelhiDelhi PollutionDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story