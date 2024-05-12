Delhi Mayor asks MCD to act on illegal parking, seeks report in 5 days

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has written to the MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti demanding action against illegal parking plaguing the city, according to an official statement.

Oberoi has asked the commissioner to give directions to the officials concerned to identify and prepare a list of all the illegal parking spots in the city, take action against them and submit a comprehensive report to her within five days, the statement released on Sunday said.

"It has come to my notice that so many illegal parkings are being run in various parts of Delhi. These illegal parkings are creating nuisance and inconvenience to the public due to traffic jams and also tarnishing the image of the corporation. Apart from this, it has also resulted in huge revenue loss to the corporation...," the letter written by Oberoi read.

"In view of the above, it is desired that necessary direction may be given to the concerned officer to identify various illegal parkings running in Delhi, to prepare a list of all the illegal parkings, to take stern action and submit the report to the office of undersigned (Mayor) within five days," it added.

Taking cognisance of media reports on illegal parking, the statement said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation has called for action from the commissioner against the culprits.

Such illegal parkings have been reported in the markets of Subhash Nagar, Karol Bagh, Gaffar Market, Ajmal Khan Road, among others, the statement said.