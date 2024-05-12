Home / India News / 100,000 commuters fined for pollution certificate violations in Delhi

This is 30 per cent higher than the violations recorded last year, which stood at 78,169 challans, during the same period -- between January 1 and April 30

A total of 101,164 instances of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) violations were recorded in the first four months of 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
A total of 101,164 instances of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) violations were recorded in the first four months of 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.

This is 30 per cent higher than the violations recorded last year, which stood at 78,169 challans, during the same period -- between January 1 and April 30, official data of the Delhi Traffic Police revealed.

"We have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh and Tilak Nagar, among others, with the highest number of challans issued in 2024," a senior police officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The officer said the spike in the violation also highlights the persistent challenge of vehicular pollution in the city, which is notorious for its alarming levels of air pollution.

"This detailed examination has pinpointed regions where such traffic violations occur most frequently. By identifying these areas, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to promote adherence to traffic regulations," the officer said.

They further said that by rigorously monitoring and enforcing PUCC regulations, traffic cops aim to cultivate a culture of compliance with emissions standards among motorists.

"It is crucial to recognise that vehicular emissions significantly contribute to air pollution in urban areas like Delhi. Therefore, cracking down on vehicles without valid PUCCs is imperative to mitigate the adverse environmental effects associated with unchecked emissions," the officer said.

First Published: May 12 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

