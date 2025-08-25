Home / India News / Delhi Metro hikes fares by average 7% in first revision in eight years

Covid losses and JICA loan repayments have strained DMRC finances, prompting a 7% fare hike, the sixth revision in the Delhi Metro's 23-year journey


Dhruvaksh Saha, Sudheer Pal Singh
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced a fare hike in the range of Re 1 to Rs 4 across slabs. The increase, which works out to an average of 7 per cent over existing fares, has been made necessary due to the ongoing financial crunch, according to the operator.
 
DMRC charges commuters based on distance travelled. Post-hike, effective today, a metro ride from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk, which earlier cost Rs 40, will now cost Rs 43. Fares on the Airport Line have also been raised.
 
Announcing the revision on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said the hike was “minimal.” A Rs 10 ticket in the lowest slab (0–2 km) will now cost Rs 11, while a Rs 60 ticket for the highest slab (over 32 km) will now cost Rs 64.
 
“In the last few years, DMRC has been facing considerable financial challenges. The losses incurred during the Covid period and the loan repayment commitments to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have posed a grave challenge to DMRC’s resources,” a spokesperson said.
 
The company also pointed to the cost of midlife refurbishment of metro trains, civil assets, and machinery, along with general upkeep and employee salaries. Globally, metro systems are operated as public services, it said, stressing that their social benefits — connectivity and ease of mobility — are far-reaching.
 
DMRC added that the fourth Fare Fixation Committee had recommended revision through an automatic fare formula, in line with statutory provisions. “Without any increase in passenger fares in the last eight years, the financial condition of the corporation was under considerable strain,” it said.
 
“In 2023-24, DMRC incurred a loss before tax amounting to Rs 1,781.69 crore. In 2024-25, losses are likely to be Rs 1,598 crore (unaudited). This minimal increase in fares will only marginally alleviate losses. It will help DMRC maintain its world-class operational standards by ensuring the timely upkeep of trains and infrastructure, which is now ageing,” the spokesperson added.
 
The public-sector corporation, set up in 1995 under the leadership of India’s “Metro Man” E Sreedharan, earned Rs 6,800 crore from operations but reported a net loss of Rs 5,104 crore in 2023-24, according to its annual report.
 
This is the sixth fare revision in the 23 years that the metro has operated in the national capital. Revisions were earlier made in 2004, 2005, 2009, and twice in 2017.
 
According to the 2023-24 annual report, rolling stock that had completed 20 years of service was refurbished to increase safety and reliability and to match the latest passenger features. By then, 17 trains had been refurbished, with work ongoing to convert all 70. Upgrades such as an Automatic Rail Check System and Wheel Flange Lubricators had also been introduced.
 
The DMRC, which now consults for metro projects in India and abroad, saw a daily ridership of 5.83 million in 2023-24. This rose to around 6.5 million a day in 2024-25, with several days hitting all-time highs.

Topics: DMRC, Metro Rail, Metro rail projects

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

