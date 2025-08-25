Delhi Metro hikes fares by average 7% in first revision in eight years

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC ) on Monday announced a fare hike in the range of Re 1 to Rs 4 across slabs. The increase, which works out to an average of 7 per cent over existing fares, has been made necessary due to the ongoing financial crunch, according to the operator.

DMRC charges commuters based on distance travelled. Post-hike, effective today, a metro ride from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk, which earlier cost Rs 40, will now cost Rs 43. Fares on the Airport Line have also been raised.

Announcing the revision on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said the hike was “minimal.” A Rs 10 ticket in the lowest slab (0–2 km) will now cost Rs 11, while a Rs 60 ticket for the highest slab (over 32 km) will now cost Rs 64.

“In the last few years, DMRC has been facing considerable financial challenges. The losses incurred during the Covid period and the loan repayment commitments to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have posed a grave challenge to DMRC’s resources,” a spokesperson said. The company also pointed to the cost of midlife refurbishment of metro trains, civil assets, and machinery, along with general upkeep and employee salaries. Globally, metro systems are operated as public services, it said, stressing that their social benefits — connectivity and ease of mobility — are far-reaching. DMRC added that the fourth Fare Fixation Committee had recommended revision through an automatic fare formula, in line with statutory provisions. “Without any increase in passenger fares in the last eight years, the financial condition of the corporation was under considerable strain,” it said.

“In 2023-24, DMRC incurred a loss before tax amounting to Rs 1,781.69 crore. In 2024-25, losses are likely to be Rs 1,598 crore (unaudited). This minimal increase in fares will only marginally alleviate losses. It will help DMRC maintain its world-class operational standards by ensuring the timely upkeep of trains and infrastructure, which is now ageing,” the spokesperson added. The public-sector corporation, set up in 1995 under the leadership of India’s “Metro Man” E Sreedharan, earned Rs 6,800 crore from operations but reported a net loss of Rs 5,104 crore in 2023-24, according to its annual report. This is the sixth fare revision in the 23 years that the metro has operated in the national capital. Revisions were earlier made in 2004, 2005, 2009, and twice in 2017.