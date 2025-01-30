Delhi Metro Phase 4 expansion: Full list of stations, routes, other details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is progressing with the expansion of its Phase 4 Corridor. By the end of 2026–2027, the corporation plans to install at least 44 new metro stations across NCR. The DMRC, the longest metro network in India, currently has 289 stations spread across 12 corridors.

The new stations will be a part of the much-awaited Delhi Metro Phase-4 corridor, which will span more than 395 km including the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

At the moment, the DMRC only runs metro trains along the Phase 4 route between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension. The 2.3-kilometer segment is a component of the Magenta Line Extension of the Delhi Metro. This metro will be inaugurated on January 5, 2025.

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Key routes

Station Lists for Priority Corridors

1. Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor (12.318 km, 8 Stations)

• Yamuna Vihar

• Bhajanpura

• Jharoda Majra

• Burari

• Khajuri Khas

• Sonia Vihar

• Soorghat

• Jagatpur Village.

2. Krishna Park Extension to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Corridor ((26.462 km, 21 Stations)

• Keshopur

• Pushpanjali

• Deepali Chowk

• Pitampura

• Prashant Vihar

• North Pitampura

• Haiderpur Badli Mor

• Bhalaswa

• Majlis Park

• Azadpur

• Ashok Vihar

• Derawal Nagar

• Ghanta Ghar

• Paschim Vihar

• Paschim Vihar West

• Mangol Puri Metro station

• Nabi Karim

• Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

• West Enclave

• Pulbangash

• Sadar Bazar Metro station.

3. Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.622 km, 15 stations)

• Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor (15 Stations)

• Mahipal Pur

• Vasant Kunj

• Kishangarh Metro station

• Tughlakabad Railway Colony

• Tughlakabad

• Chhatarpur

• Chhatarpur Mandir

• IGNOU

• Neb Sarai

• Saket G Block

• Ambedkar Nagar

• Khanpur

• Sangam Vihar-Tigri

• AnandMayee Marg Junction.

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Deadline

Phase 4's completion will greatly enhance Delhi's last-mile connection, reducing traffic and increasing commuters' efficiency. The expansion is in line with DMRC's long-term goal of improving urban mobility and fortifying the city's public transport network. By 2026, the full Phase 4 project should be finished.