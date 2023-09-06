Home / India News / Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall of over 7 mn passengers on Sep 4

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall of over 7 mn passengers on Sep 4

The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 6 mn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations

Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
The Delhi Metro on September 4 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 71.03 lakh -- surpassing the record it set a few days ago.

The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 69.94 lakh.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) broke its own highest passenger journey record made last week by registering an unprecedented 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, marking the highest-ever daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro," a senior official said.

Prior to August 29, the highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 68.16 lakh on August 28.

The milestone, achieved on Monday, comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC, he said.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

