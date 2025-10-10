Home / India News / Delhi Metro to begin early operations on Oct 12 for Vedanta half-marathon

Delhi Metro
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start its train services early on four lines to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.

According to a statement by the DMRC, metro services will begin at 3:15 am from terminal stations on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines.

The lines include Rithala-Shaheed Sthal (Red Line), Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line), Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali (Blue Line), and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line).

Trains will run every 15 minutes between 3.15 am and 4 am and every 20 minutes between 4 am and 6 am. Regular Sunday schedules will apply after 6 am, it added.

Metro services on all other lines will start according to the regular Sunday timetable, the DMRC said.

To assist runners, volunteers deployed by the marathon organisers will be stationed at key metro stations, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, and Jangpura.

The event organisers are also sponsoring the metro travel for participants, providing them with free to-and-fro rides.

Runners can collect wristbands with special QR codes along with their bibs from the organisers, the DMRC added.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

