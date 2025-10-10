Delhi Metro to begin early operations on Oct 12 for Vedanta half-marathon

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start its train services early on four lines to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.

According to a statement by the DMRC, metro services will begin at 3:15 am from terminal stations on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines.

The lines include Rithala-Shaheed Sthal (Red Line), Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line), Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali (Blue Line), and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line).

Trains will run every 15 minutes between 3.15 am and 4 am and every 20 minutes between 4 am and 6 am. Regular Sunday schedules will apply after 6 am, it added.