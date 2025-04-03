Delhi minister Parvesh Verma vows action on inflated bills, promises relief

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday addressed the public grievances over inflated water bills and water supply issues, promising corrective action and relief.

Speaking to reporters, Verma targeted the former Aam Aadmi Party government over the issue, stating, "The previous government somehow did something, due to which water bills worth lakhs of rupees were sent even to houses of 25-50 yards."

He noted that the issues were being investigated and the inflated price would be corrected.

"We are getting this investigated. All the inflated bills will be corrected. If a bill is completely wrong, we will waive it too," Verma said, adding that discussions with the Delhi Chief Minister have paved the way for relief on fines, with an announcement expected soon.

"We had a good discussion with our Chief Minister about providing relief on penalties as well, and an announcement on that will be made soon. If someone is unable to pay the bill, they should not worry," he assured.

During a discussion on water shortage and sewerage blockage, Verma further criticised the past mismanagement, saying, "It is not known where the money was spent in the previous government. A pipeline worth Rs 7 crore laid four years ago showed leakages when supply started, and now it will cost Rs 5 crore to repair."

He stressed the current government's financial readiness, noting, "Our Chief Minister has said we have money and a budget."

Highlighting systemic neglect, Verma pointed out, "Most water pipelines in Delhi are 40 years old. The previous government had no action plan beyond fixing leaks."

He outlined future steps, including a comprehensive action plan for water and sewer systems, population-based water distribution, and a goal to make Delhi "tanker-free" and assured to make the tanker system transparent with GPS installation and a command centre in the Jal Board.

"We will make the tanker system transparent with GPS installation and set up a command center in the Jal Board," Verma added.