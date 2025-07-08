Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Himachal death toll rises to 80; 52 rain-related, 28 due to road accidents

Rain-related deaths included 14 due to cloudbursts, 8 in flash floods, 1 from landslides, and others from electrocution, drowning, and falls caused by weather events

SDMA also confirmed 23 flash floods and 19 cloudburst events so far this monsoon, along with 16 landslides (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

The cumulative death toll due to heavy rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 80, with 52 fatalities directly attributed to disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 28 deaths were due to other causes including road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The district of Mandi was the worst hit, accounting for 17 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra with 11.

The SDMA report, covering the period from June 20 to July 7, also recorded 28 deaths under "other causes" including electrocution, snake bites, and falls from steep terrain.

Quoting from the report, an SDMA official said, "As per cumulative data compiled till July 7, the state has recorded 80 deaths--52 from rain-induced incidents, 28 from road accidents."

 

Rain-related deaths included 14 due to cloudbursts, 8 in flash floods, 1 from landslides, and others from electrocution, drowning, and falls caused by weather events.

In addition, the state has seen 128 people injured, 320 houses fully damaged, and 38 partially damaged, 10,254 livestock and poultry deaths and damage to public infrastructure worth Rs 69,265.60 lakh

The SDMA also confirmed 23 flash floods and 19 cloudburst events so far this monsoon, along with 16 landslides, underscoring the scale of disruption across hill districts.

Massive damage to crops, roads, bridges, and power infrastructure was reported, especially in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla. Relief camps have been set up, and rescue operations are ongoing with assistance from NDRF and SDRF teams.

The SDMA has urged the public to stay alert and avoid vulnerable zones near rivers, steep slopes, and under-construction sites. The government continues to monitor the situation and is providing assistance to affected families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Floods landslide Disaster management

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

