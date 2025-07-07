Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Dausa records highest rainfall in last 24 hrs as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

In many districts including Churu, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Bharatpur, and Chittorgarh, more than 10 mm of rain was recorded

Rainfall may also occur in some parts of the Bikaner division, the MeT department added (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Monsoon continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, with Sikrai in Dausa district recording the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, a spokesperson from the state Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the highest rainfall of 132 mm was recorded in Sikrai (Dausa), while light to moderate and moderate to heavy rain occurred in some places. Very heavy rain was also recorded sporadically during the 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Rainfall may also occur in some parts of the Bikaner division, the MeT department added.

Rajgarh in Alwar recorded 130 mm of rain, followed by Todabhim in Karauli (120 mm), Mahwa in Dausa (100 mm), and both Sallopat in Banswara and Viratnagar in Jaipur (70 mm each). Sagwara in Dungarpur and Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur recorded 40 mm each.

 

In many districts including Churu, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Bharatpur, and Chittorgarh, more than 10 mm of rain was recorded.

According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur division, and the Shekhawati region over the next one or two days, with a decrease in rainfall expected in parts of southern Rajasthan.

Topics : rajasthan Rain Rainfall monsoon rainfall Indian weather

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

