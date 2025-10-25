Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi AQI improves slightly but in 'poor' category; respiratory cases rise

Delhi AQI improves slightly but in 'poor' category; respiratory cases rise

Doctors urge vulnerable individuals should avoid outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks, and continue their prescribed medications

Health experts have called for eco-friendly and sustainable ways to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Chhath (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved a bit on Saturday morning, settling at 261 in the 'poor' category, down from 290 a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
 
However, Anand Vihar recorded a 'severe' AQI of 415, the highest among all monitoring stations, data from the CPCB’s Sameer app showed. Seven stations remained in the 'very poor' range, while the rest stayed in 'poor'.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal, with humidity at 57 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, with mist in the morning and clear skies later.
 

Hospitals report post-Diwali health surge

Medical professionals have reported a sharp increase in respiratory and pregnancy-related complications following the Diwali festivities, attributing it to the combination of air and noise pollution from firecrackers.
 
Dr Pulkit Agarwal, consultant pulmonologist at SilverStreak Superspeciality Hospital, told PTI, that the post-Diwali smog was particularly dangerous due to the sudden, dense concentration of pollutants and noted that there had been nearly a 30 per cent increase in patients with breathing difficulties, asthma flare-ups, and allergic bronchitis within just two days. 

Dr Mohit Bhardwaj of Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram, cautioned that stagnant winter air traps smoke close to the ground and advised that vulnerable individuals should avoid outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks, and continue their prescribed medications.

Maternal and foetal health at risk

Gynaecologists also highlighted risks for expectant mothers. Dr Astha Dayal, director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, said high particulate levels could affect foetal growth and brain development. Dr Yashica Gudesar of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, noted that prolonged exposure may increase the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight. She advised pregnant women to stay indoors, use air purifiers, and increase fluid intake.

Experts urge responsible celebration

Health experts have called for eco-friendly and sustainable ways to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Chhath, to reduce air pollution and protect public health. 
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

