Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature fell to 5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “severe” category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 442 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Severe cold wave hits India

A cold wave has hit India, leaving several states grappling with extreme cold conditions as temperatures drop to freezing levels. Among the worst-affected regions are Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Odisha, and Delhi.

Faridkot in Punjab experienced the coldest night with the temperature dipping to 0 degrees Celsius. Amritsar followed at 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities, including Pathankot, Bathinda, and Gurdaspur, registered 2.8 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius, and 3.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, as the cold wave persisted.

Haryana continued to experience freezing conditions, with Hisar recording the lowest temperature at 1.6 degrees Celsius. Sirsa, Karnal, Rohtak, and Bhiwani registered minimum temperatures between 2.6 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Karauli recorded the coldest night at 1.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur at 2.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD has cautioned about further temperature drops due to an approaching western disturbance.

IMD predicts intensified cold conditions

The IMD has forecast harsher cold conditions in the coming days as a new westerly disturbance is expected to impact the Himalayan region starting December 18. This weather system may bring severe cold to parts of Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas.

Grap-IV enforced across NCR

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) has been implemented in the NCR since December 16 to tackle escalating pollution levels. These measures include curbing non-essential construction and demolition activities, regulating industrial emissions, and limiting the use of private vehicles to reduce pollution.

Under Grap-IV, there will be a ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities, and schools have shifted to a hybrid mode.

AQI classification

The CPCB classifies AQI levels into six categories:

• Good (0-50)

• Satisfactory (51-100)

• Moderate (101-200)

• Poor (201-300)

• Very poor (301-400)

• Severe (above 400)