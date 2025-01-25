Delhi wakes up to a moderate AQI, Noida and Ghaziabad see cleaner air

The Delhi-NCR region woke up to a foggy Saturday morning with air quality ranging from moderate to poor across most monitoring stations. A shallow layer of mist added to the wintry charm, but served as a grim reminder of the region’s air quality challenges.

In Delhi, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 195, indicating moderate pollution levels. The Mandir Marg station recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 136, while Bawana emerged as the most polluted, with a concerning AQI of 270, according to the Centre’s Sameer app.

To decode these numbers:

AQI 0-50: Good

AQI 51-100: Satisfactory

AQI 101-200: Moderate

AQI 201-300: Poor

AQI 301-400: Very Poor

AQI 401-500: Severe

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies for the day, with surface winds primarily coming from the northwest. The morning wind speed of around 8 km/h is expected to pick up to 12-14 km/h by afternoon, reducing slightly in the evening to under 10 km/h. Expect some smog or mist to settle in by night.

The capital’s temperatures will hover around 8°C (minimum) and 22°C (maximum), promising a crisp yet comfortable winter day.

Noida and Ghaziabad: Satisfactory air quality

Delhi’s neighbours Noida and Ghaziabad fared better on the air quality front. Both cities recorded AQI levels in the satisfactory range—100 in Noida and 96 in Ghaziabad.

In Noida, Sector 116 boasted the region’s best AQI at 85. Temperatures forecast range between 9.16°C and 23.58°C.

Ghaziabad also recorded its cleanest air at the Sanjay Nagar station with an AQI of 85. Expect a foggy morning transitioning into clear skies, with temperatures fluctuating between 11°C and 23°C.

Gurugram: Moderate to poor air quality

In Gurugram, air quality remained moderate to poor across its monitoring stations. The Teri Gram station reported the worst AQI at 241. Weather predictions indicate temperatures ranging from 9.02°C to 22.44°C.

With AQI readings across the region fluctuating from satisfactory to poor, residents are advised to take precautions, especially those sensitive to air pollution. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during high pollution hours and use masks when necessary.