3,800 police personnel, 400 CCTVs deployed for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert

JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors

Coldplay
Coldplay's much-awaited India tour is currently underway as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' | Image: Wikimedia commons
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
The Gujarat Police have made extensive arrangements for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, which is scheduled to be held on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors.

Additionally, 400 CCTV cameras have also been set up to monitor the event, and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff, have been assigned to ensure the safety of the fans.

"Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff. The crime branch team and other branch teams are also stationed at the venue. Additionally, a network of over 400 CCTV cameras has been set up to monitor the event," JCP Badgujar said.

He added, "The police will conduct thorough checks on every individual entering the venue, with special barricading arrangements in place to ensure that no one enters without being checked."

On Friday, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner reviewed the security measures put in place for the event.

The Police Commissioner visited the venue to review the security measures, inspecting every point, including the CCTV control room and police control room.

Coldplay's much-awaited India tour is currently underway as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour". The band performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 19 and 21 and will now perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

The concert held at DY Patil Stadium was attended by Shreya, along with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal..

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AhmedabadcoldplayIndian policeGujarat

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

