Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / We must finds ways to tackle live-in relationship to save moral values: HC

We must finds ways to tackle live-in relationship to save moral values: HC

Justice Nalin made the observation while granting bail to Varanasi-based Akash Keshari, who was booked under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Act for allegedly establishing physical relations

Allahabad High Court
It is high time we all thought and tried to find out some framework and solution to save the moral values of the society: Allahabad High Court | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 7:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Although live-in relationships have no social sanction, the youths' attraction to it demands there must be devised some framework or solution to save "moral values" of the society, the Allahabad High Court has observed.

Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava made the observation while granting bail to Varanasi-based Akash Keshari, who was booked under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Act for allegedly establishing physical relations with a woman on pretext of marriage.

Keshari allegedly refused to marry the person, who approached Sarnath Police Station of Varanasi district.

"So far as the live-in relationship is concerned, it has got no social sanction but since the youth is attracted to such relations because a young person, male or female, can easily escape from his or her liability to his or her partner, their attraction is rapidly increasing in favour of such relations.

"It is high time we all thought and tried to find out some framework and solution to save the moral values of the society," the court observed while granting bail to the applicant.

Earlier, Keshari's counsel argued that the prosecution's story was false as the woman was a major and the relationship between them was consensual.

Also Read

Plea on combining lawsuits in Mathura temple-mosque row can wait: SC

'Explain why aren't you liable': HC summons DM, SP in Hathras stampede case

Allahabad HC judge appears before SC collegium over remarks at VHP event

Bengaluru techie suicide: HC relief for uncle, wife in jail. Top updates

Atul Subhash case: Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle

It was also submitted that she was in a live-in relationship with the appellant for about six years and the alleged abortion never happened.

The lawyer also submitted that the accused never promised to marry the woman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt wants to bulldoze it: Oppn MPs after chaos at JPC meeting on Waqf Bill

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, imposes restrictions

Ombudsman disposed of 95% of complaints received in FY24, says RBI

Republic Day: PM urges to promote unity, diversity from parade participants

India puts up big show at Davos WEF, bags Rs 20 trn investment commitments

Topics :Allahabad High CourtCourt casesCrime in IndiaLive-in relationships

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story