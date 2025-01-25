Delhi gets some relief as air quality improves to 'moderate', mercury dips

Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Saturday as the foggy weather led to extended flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing inconvenience to air travellers. However, air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) improved significantly with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 191 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi weather today The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 degrees Celsius and 23.45 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meterological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above average.

Weather conditions are likely to remain the same in Delhi for the next two to three days, with persistent fog conditions during the morning hours. The IMD has predicted foggy weather conditions and a nominal reduction in the temperature for the next four days.

The weather department has forecast clear skies for today with some surface winds.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 199, according to CPCB. The AQI remained under 200 in NCR with Haryana's Gurugram at 154. In Uttar Pradesh, Noida and nearby regions recorded a 'satisfactory' AQI under 100. This is mainly due to the rain that lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on January 23.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.