Flight operations take a hit at IGI airport after heavy rain lashes Delhi

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Friday after the national capital witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, issued an advisory today, informing the passengers about the delay in flight operations following inclement weather conditions, news agency PTI reported.

In a post on X, DIAL wrote, "Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

Air India also took to X to inform the passengers about the delays in flight operations in several parts of India following adverse weather conditions. In a post, it said, "Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions."

ALSO READ: Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway Earlier this week, on Monday, nearly 462 flight operations were impacted owing to poor weather conditions. This, combined with the ongoing repair of one of its runways, caused inconvenience to passengers. According to media reports, as many as 50 per cent of the arriving flights were also delayed.

DIAL issued three advisories on Monday, informing the passengers about the delays. In a post on X, it said, "Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays."

DIAL further added, "Air traffic flow management measures were put in place from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm and from 10.30 pm to 2.30 am Tuesday, “by Air Traffic Control authorities to ensure safe operations, following international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority."

The airport authorities had planned the repairs on one of its runways as they anticipated easterly winds to begin after May 15. However, as opposed to their predictions, easterly winds began in mid-April, thereby forcing the airport operator to pause the runway repair work.