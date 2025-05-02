Friday, May 02, 2025 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; red alert issued amid waterlogging

Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; red alert issued amid waterlogging

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for today, warning of rainfall and severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds

New Delhi: Commuters on a road during monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on Friday morning. The downpour brought much-needed relief from the prolonged heat wave across Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Noida. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for today, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching 70–80 kmph. Hailstorms were also reported in some parts of the region. 
 
While the rain brought relief from the heat, it also caused widespread disruptions across Delhi-NCR. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, and Lajpat Nagar were some of the areas that experienced water logging due to the rain. Accoring to the Times of India report, a metal structure also collapsed at Terminal-3 of the Delhi Airport due to heavy rain and strong winds. 
 

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also uprooted trees and damaged power lines. Vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and open areas are likely to suffer partial damage, with risks posed by flying debris. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, unplug electronic devices, and keep away from water bodies and electrical conductors. 
 
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
The IMD forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, with the maximum temperature rising to around 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the national capital. The forecast for the next three days includes heavy rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds, and a yellow warning has been issued for the same.    ALSO READ: Delhi weather: Rain likely to bring relief from heat, AQI remains 'poor'
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

