Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; red alert issued amid waterlogging

Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain , thunderstorms and strong winds on Friday morning. The downpour brought much-needed relief from the prolonged heat wave across Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Noida. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for today, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching 70–80 kmph. Hailstorms were also reported in some parts of the region.

While the rain brought relief from the heat, it also caused widespread disruptions across Delhi-NCR. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, and Lajpat Nagar were some of the areas that experienced water logging due to the rain. Accoring to the Times of India report, a metal structure also collapsed at Terminal-3 of the Delhi Airport due to heavy rain and strong winds.

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also uprooted trees and damaged power lines. Vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and open areas are likely to suffer partial damage, with risks posed by flying debris. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, unplug electronic devices, and keep away from water bodies and electrical conductors.

