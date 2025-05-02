Gurugram turns into water park after rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday morning. While the downpour brought the much-needed relief, the national capital and its surrounding areas, including Gurugram, also witnessed waterlogging.

Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) showcased several waterlogged areas of Gurugram. A user shared a video of a waterlogged area following the rainfall, adding that the area has turned into a waterpark. The traffic police posted a travel advisory on X and asked civilians to drive safely. It also added, “The congestion may take more than usual time to resolve. Requesting citizens to follow traffic rules and drive safely.”

Flights diverted, traffic snarls, trains delayed after rainfall

Following the heavy downpour, transportation networks were impacted heavily. At the Indira Gandhi International airport, over 40 flights were diverted, while 100 flights were delayed. Three flights were rerouted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad including Bangalore-Delhi and Pune-Delhi services.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory for passengers, informing them about the flight delays following the inclement weather conditions.

In an official statement released later, the Delhi Airport noted, “Following the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department this morning, we would like to confirm that the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Similar advisories were also issued by airlines, including Air India and IndiGo. Taking to X, Air India noted, "Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions.”

IndiGo also shared a similar advisory and allowed passengers with rebooking options.

As many as 15-20 trains were delayed in the Delhi division after trees fell on overhead wires. Traffic movement was snarled after trees were uprooted in several locations, including Lajpat Nagar, Moti Bagh, RK Puram, and Minto Road, among others.