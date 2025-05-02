Delhi-NCR weather: IMD issues 7-day advisory after heavy rain, thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Delhi-NCR woke up to intense weather on Friday as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds swept across the region. While the sudden downpour brought temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave, it also led to widespread disruption, including traffic snarls, waterlogging, and flight delays.

Through May 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Delhi will not be under a heatwave in the upcoming week, according to the IMD forecast, and the skies will remain cloudy with the chance of further rainfall. The national capital is under a red alert, which the weather service has issued and will stay in effect until Saturday, May 3, 2025.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR rain: 4 dead, over 100 flights delayed, IMD warns of more storms According to the IMD forecast, maximum temperatures over Delhi are predicted to drop by 4-5 degrees Celsius during the course of the next 24 hours and then rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi NCR weather: What happened on Friday morning?

The sudden change in the weather, which included a thunderstorm and early morning rain on Friday, disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and caused waterlogging in numerous areas of the city.

Heavy waterlogging caused vehicles to break down and several trees to be uprooted, causing traffic backups during rush hour.

The bad weather has caused more than 200 flights to be cancelled or delayed. In Dwarka, a tree that had been uprooted by severe winds fell on a tubewell room where 4 people were passed away, including three children.

Delhi ncr weather forecast: IMD advisory for 7 Day

The Delhi-NCR area is under a severe alert from the weather service, which warns of high winds, hail, and potential damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgraded the red alert it had previously issued for Delhi to an orange alert. Given below are the warnings IMD has given to the residents:

• Trees could be uprooted, branches could break, and loose objects could be blown away. Trees that fall may also interfere with communication and power cables.

• People have been advised to avoid needless travel, stay inside, and keep doors and windows closed.

• During the storm, the advice also warns avoiding touching metal objects, lying on concrete floors, or seeking cover under trees.

• For their safety, residents are urged to unplug electrical devices and to leave water bodies right away.