Himalayan winds to bring chill back to Delhi; IMD forecasts weekend rain

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light fog on Wednesday morning, accompanied by cold winds, making the early hours quite chilly for residents. However, with sunshine expected later in the day, temperatures are likely to rise. The minimum temperature in the capital is predicted to be around 9 degrees Celsius today (January 29).

Cloudy conditions are expected on Thursday, while clear skies are likely to prevail until Friday. However, a change in weather is anticipated from Saturday onwards, with light rain possible in Delhi-NCR. Light showers may also be observed on Monday, and overcast skies are expected on Tuesday.

Cold winds will continue to blow, leading to a further drop in temperature. As a result, the first week of February may bring another spell of severe cold, something Delhi residents have been eagerly awaiting.

The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal. Meanwhile, the absence of active western disturbances and prolonged sunshine has led to an unusually warm January for the city.

Delhi’s temperature has consistently remained above normal, though a slight dip was observed on Tuesday. The influx of northwesterly and northeasterly winds caused the minimum temperature to drop. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal, while humidity levels ranged between 97 per cent and 32 per cent.

Fog alert issued for Uttar Pradesh

The weather in Uttar Pradesh continues to fluctuate, with warm days and chilly nights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog alert for several districts on January 29 and 30.

According to IMD, dense fog is expected in districts like Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau, and Deoria during the early morning and late-night hours. Other districts may also witness light fog.

On Tuesday, Etawah and Bulandshahr recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 6.0 degrees Celsius, while Varanasi experienced the highest temperature at 25.9 degrees Celsius.

Light rain likely in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is experiencing dry weather conditions, though chilly mornings and evenings persist. However, the IMD has predicted light rainfall in some districts on January 29.

According to Dr Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun, light rain is expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar may witness moderate to dense fog. Dehradun is expected to have clear weather, with a possibility of brief morning fog.

Across Uttarakhand, temperatures are rising due to bright sunshine during the afternoon. Despite it being January, the state is experiencing temperatures akin to March-April.