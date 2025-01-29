Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Stampede breaks out at Maha Kumbh amid Mauni Amavasya rush, several injured

Stampede breaks out at Maha Kumbh amid Mauni Amavasya rush, several injured

Mahakumbh Stampede occurred when a barrier broke at the Sangam, causing a surge in the dense crowd

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh
Around 100 million pilgrims are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats today. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, leaving several people injured. Around 100 million pilgrims are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats today on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, according to ANI.
 
Barrier collapse triggers chaos
 
The incident occurred when a barrier broke at the Sangam, causing a surge in the dense crowd. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, Akanksha Rana, confirmed that the injured had been rushed to the hospital, though the exact number is yet to be determined. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as devotees were trapped and injured, while anxious relatives flocked to hospitals in search of their loved ones.  Also Read: Mauni Amavasya Maha Kumbh Mela Travel Guide 2025: Know how to book tickets
 
PM Modi reviews the situation
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures following the incident.  Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Yogi Adityanath following the stampede and assured him of full suppoort from the Centre.
 
Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'

Also Read

LIVE: EC asks Kejriwal to provide evidence of Haryana govt 'poisoning' Delhi water supply by 8 pm

Premium

Maha Kumbh: From insurance to FMCG firms, businesses tap into spiritual mkt

Mahakumbh 2025: Special trains, tight security for Mauni Amavasya gathering

Kumbh Mela Boost: This Indian Hotels arm shares hit new high; up 34% in Jan

Mauni Amavasya Maha Kumbh Mela Travel Guide 2025: Know how to book tickets

 
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced that seers had decided to call off the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' due to the situation. "Our saints and seers were ready for the snan when we were informed about the incident. That’s why we decided to call it off," he told PTI.
 
According to tradition, Akharas from the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a set sequence, following a grand procession to the Sangam Ghat. The seers and saints, including the ash-smeared Nagas, take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati on Mauni Amavasya, which is marked by celestial alignments and hold great spiritual significance for Hindus.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Isro carries out 100th launch; GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 into planned orbit

PM Narendra Modi for cutting reliance on import-based supply chain

MIAL to redevelop T1, increase annual passenger handling capacity

Infosys co-founder, former IISc director booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

UCC has same team spirit as sports, both discriminate against none: PM Modi

Topics :Maha Kumbh MelaPrayagrajStampedeUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story