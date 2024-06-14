Home / India News / Delhi: Over 50 shops gutted in Chandni Chowk fire, cooling op underway

Delhi: Over 50 shops gutted in Chandni Chowk fire, cooling op underway

Flames were still simmering under some collapsed portions of buildings and a cooling operation is underway, officials said on Friday

fire, lajpat nagar fire
Firefighters struggled to douse the flames as shops are interconnected in the narrow lanes. (Representative Image)
PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Firefighters toiled overnight in stifling heat to bring under control a massive fire that gutted more than 50 shops in tightly-packed buildings in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.
 
Flames were still simmering under some collapsed portions of buildings and a cooling operation is underway, officials said on Friday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fire broke out in Chandni Chowk's Old Katra Marwadi Market around 5 pm on Thursday. There were no casualties. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire was brought under control at 4.30 am.

"Eight fire tenders have been deployed for the cooling operation. Over 50 fire tenders and 200 personnel worked through the night to control the blaze," he said.
 
More than 50 small and big shops were gutted in the fire, he added. Two buildings housing multiple shops, including the one where the fire started, collapsed due to the blaze. Small fires are still simmering in combustible items under the debris, Garg said.
The shops that were gutted sold sarees, dupattas and other combustible items, according to officials.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said forensics and electricity departments will conduct an inspection after the cooling operation is complete. An FIR is being registered in the matter, he said.
 
Another officer said the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an air conditioner in a shop on the second floor of one of the buildings and it quickly spread to other shops.
 
Firefighters struggled to douse the flames as shops are interconnected in the narrow lanes of the old Katra Marwadi Market, he said.
 
Nai Sadak Traders Welfare Association president Deepal Mahendru said the number of damaged shops may go up to 100.
He said due to the heat, traders are scared to go inside their shops.
 
"Once the cooling operation and inspection are completed, we can calculate the losses. They will be in crores," he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

848 stocks hit lower circuit on June 4 post LS polls. Here is what it means

Ram temple opening: Meat shops to remain shut on January 22 in Lucknow

Fire erupts in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, 40 tenders deployed, no casualty

Chandni Chowk: India's smallest constituency yearns for big change

LS polls: PM Modi to address rally, undertake roadshow in Jharkhand today

RSS leader takes a dig at BJP, says 'arrogance stopped at 241 by Lord Ram'

Caste and billionaires: What data shows about the country's elite club

Delhi excise policy case: Kejriwal's bail plea to be heard on June 19

Days after Rajkot fire, game zone co-owner held; arrests in case rise to 10

Three new criminal laws come into force on July 1. Here is what will change

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi Policefire safetyChandni Chowk fireair conditionerelectricity

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story