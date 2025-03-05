How a Delhi man duped senior citizens by posing as an insurance agent

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for duping multiple senior citizens under the pretence of health insurance renewal, according to a report by PTI. The accused, Priyesh Giri, confessed to defrauding more than five senior citizens over the past year, including an elderly woman.

The matter came to light when 74-year-old Gurmaith Kainth filed a complaint with the police. In her complaint, she alleged that Priyesh Giri visited her home, posing as an insurance company agent.

“A complaint was filed by Gurmaith Kainth (74), a senior citizen, alleging that Priyesh, pretending to be an agent from an insurance company, visited her home under the pretext of assisting with her health insurance renewal,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

Kainth mentioned that she wrongfully trusted him and transferred Rs 95,000 to renew her health insurance policy. However, she realised she had been cheated when she received a fake health insurance policy via social media. She verified it and came to know that it was fake. Realising the fraud, Kainth immediately registered a complaint with the police to report on the matter.

How did the cops nab the suspect?

Following the complaint, the police launched a search for the suspect. According to the senior officer, Priyesh Giri frequently changed locations to evade capture. However, by monitoring his online footprint, authorities were able to track him down and arrest him.

During questioning, Priyesh admitted that he had cheated more than five senior citizens in the past year. He also admitted to having a partner who helped him commit the fraud. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest his accomplice,” the police officer said.

Increasing fraud cases in India

From banking to cyber, India has seen a significant surge in cyberfraud cases in recent years. According to media reports, in the first half of the financial year 2024-25, banking fraud cases increased by 27 per cent, totalling 18,461 incidents. The amount involved escalated nearly eightfold to Rs 21,367 crore, compared to Rs 2,623 crore in the same period the previous year.

In the initial months of 2024, reported cyber fraud cases surged by 101 per cent. Investment scams were the most widespread, with nearly 63,000 cases reported to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, followed by trading scams, which accounted for over 20,000 cases. In total, more than 740,000 cybercrime incidents were recorded in the first four months of the year 2024.

[With inputs from PTI]