Women swipe right on safety, respect & real love this Women's Day

Gone are the days of rigid gender roles and fairy-tale expectations— today’s single women are defining relationships on their own terms. Grand gestures and outdated traditions no longer take centre stage. Instead, modern dating is all about what truly matters- respect, safety, and shared values.

A recent Tinder survey reveals that 44 per cent of young women in India are excited about meeting new people, while 38 per cent seek new experiences, and 29 per cent appreciate dating without the pressure of finding a ‘happily ever after.’

"Modern dating is about rewriting the rulebook. It's no longer just about old-fashioned gestures, but about genuine respect and real connections. Women today prioritise mutual care over outdated norms, embracing relationships that truly resonate. Let’s celebrate this new era where every connection is built on the freedom to choose what feels right and safe," said Dr Chandni Tugnait, relationship expert for Tinder India.

Rule #1: Respect over outdated gender roles

According to Tinder’s in-app survey, young Indian women are redefining chivalry. A solid 51 per cent say that keeping promises—whether it’s following through on a planned call or showing up on time—matters more than grand gestures like holding the door open.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent value undivided attention on a date, meaning real conversations over symbolic acts. Respect for all genders and identities is also a top priority, with 31 per cent of young female Tinder users considering respectful language a key dating essential.

And what about the age-old expectation that men should always pick up the bill? Only 23 per cent of women still consider it a must, while 36 per cent believe true modern chivalry means a partner who supports their career ambitions. The takeaway? Real connections, mutual respect, and equality hold far more value than outdated dating norms.

Rule #2: Safety isn’t optional— it’s a must

For women in the modern dating world, safety is non-negotiable. More than half (53 per cent) of young women on Tinder in India say they immediately unmatch if they receive inappropriate messages— showing that respect starts with how someone communicates.

Tinder’s AI-powered safety features, such as "Are You Sure?" and "Does This Bother You?", warn users before they send potentially inappropriate messages and encourage reporting of any misconduct.

Profile authenticity is also a deal-breaker— 44 per cent of young women prioritise verified profiles to ensure genuine interactions. And blurry or missing photos? That’s a red flag. More than half of female Tinder users (53 per cent) avoid profiles that lack clear identity details.

What about those infamous shirtless mirror selfies? They’re a turnoff for over a third of women in India.

Beyond digital interactions, 50 per cent of women believe that checking in after a date to ensure their safe arrival home is a true sign of care.

Rule #3: Real connections > just a pretty profile

In addition, women on Tinder are looking for more than just a good profile picture—they want substance. 47 per cent of young female users say an incomplete profile is a major deal-breaker because it shows a lack of genuine interest or effort.

When it comes to what makes a profile stand out, 37 per cent of women prefer multiple photos that showcase personality, while 35 per cent prioritise shared interests and lifestyle. And those generic, overused bio phrases? 41 per cent of women say they’d rather see originality and real self-expression over clichés.

"As modern dating evolves, Tinder is at the forefront—empowering women with features like 'Are You Sure?' and 'Does This Bother You?' to keep interactions respectful, and 'Share My Date' to ensure their circle is in the loop. Tinder is full of possibilities, and we're committed to creating a space where women can write their own dating stories, free from outdated norms," says Aditi Shorewal, communications lead for Tinder India.