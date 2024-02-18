Home / India News / Delhi Police arrests man for making threat call to blow up IGI airport

Delhi Police arrests man for making threat call to blow up IGI airport

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said during an interrogation, Mahto confessed to making the bomb threat call

Krishno Mahto, who hails from Bihar's West Champaran, was arrested in Delhi's Kapashera | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 6:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making a threat call to blow up the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on January 28, police said.

Krishno Mahto, who hails from Bihar's West Champaran, was arrested in Delhi's Kapashera, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said during an interrogation, Mahto confessed to making the bomb threat call.

On January 28, he was heavily inebriated when he made the call from a mobile phone and threatened to blow up IGI airport, Rangnani said.

He was arrested following a long chase as he had switched off his mobile phone after making the call. A police team also visited his native place in Bihar as the mobile phone number was registered at his home address.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

Police nabs man for making hoax call regarding Darbhanga-Delhi flight

Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Fully prepared for 2024 parl, Assembly polls in Odisha: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Kerala govt issues advisory to public as temperature rises across state

Delhi's Alipur fire probe: Two, including factory owner's son, arrested

Increasing number of nations view 2-state solution as urgent: EAM on Gaza

India, Taiwan sign MoU to send Indian workers to semiconductor hub

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IGI AirportDelhi airportHoax bomb callBomb scare

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story