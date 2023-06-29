Home / India News / Karnataka HC refuses to reject FIR against Rahul Gandhi over KGF copyright

Karnataka HC refuses to reject FIR against Rahul Gandhi over KGF copyright

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission, in violation of the Copyright Act

ANI
Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A single-judge panel led by Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected the plea. "The petitioner appears to have tampered with the source code without permission, and this undoubtedly constitutes a violation of the company's copyright," the High Court said.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders following a complaint filed by the MRT music label for the alleged unauthorised use of music from Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November 2022.

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission, in violation of the Copyright Act.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya of the Congress.

Also Read

Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement

iPhone maker trying to get IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

HC refuses to quash FIR against Rahul, others over KGF song copyright

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Protection of intellectual property rights: US retains India on watchlist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur today: AICC

India, Philippines underline commitment to strengthen bilateral relations

Latest news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Top headlines: No TCS on credit card use overseas, Kempner's loan to Byju's

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Id-uz-Zuha

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnatakaHigh Courtcopyright violationCongress

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story