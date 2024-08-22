Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi Police busts Al Qaeda terror module, detains 14 people from 3 states

The statement said six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, and eight from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning

Delhi police
Delhi Police
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an Al Qaeda terror module after detaining 14 people from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving intelligence inputs, an operation was conducted along with the police forces of the states, officials said.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.

The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, it said.

The statement said six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, and eight from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning, it said.

They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated. Raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents, the officials said.


Topics :Delhi PoliceAl QaedaTerrorsim

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

