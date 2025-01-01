Delhi Police crackdowns on illegal immigrants, to deport over 25 people

Delhi police have identified more than 25 "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and have started the process to deport them to their home country, an official said.

The police have also managed to crackdown on a racket in connection with issuing fake Aadhar cards, the official said, adding that these people used to infiterate from Bangladesh through Meghalaya border.

Special Commission of Police (Spl. CP) Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the drive to identify "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh was being carried out on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"Following the LG's direction, we have launched a campaign in which we have started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them. In Zone 2 Southern zone, we have identified more than 25 such illegal immigrants so far and have also started the work of deporting them. At the same time, we had a big success in the South district where we busted a racket in which we not only saw their route to come to India but also caught the people involved in it, who used to make their Aadhar cards here illegally," Tiwari told ANI.

The Spl. CP said that they had to take the help of human intelligence and technical surveillance in order to carry out a drive against "illegal" immigrants. Many of them have Bangladesh ID cards and they have also made voter IDs here, Tiwari added.

"We had to take the help of human intelligence as well as technical surveillance and we are very excited with the success we have got so far... We have found many of them with Bangladesh ID cards and they have also made voter ID cards here. So we have also arrested such people...We ensure that we are deporting the right person and also have to ensure that none of our Indian citizens gets trapped in this," Tiwari said.

Speaking about the racket busted by Delhi police, the Spl. CP explained that the immigrants infiltrate India through borders surrounding Meghalaya and reach Delhi via Rajdhani Express.

Also Read

"In the racket that we had caught, these people used to come from Bangladesh, enter Meghalaya because it is a porous border and after that, they used to come mostly in Rajdhani Express and in second AC. Then they were given a fake Aadhar card, whose data when we checked, the entire Aadhar card was fake...So we faced a lot of challenges in this, but till now, we have ensured that legitimate citizens are not harassed... When we conduct such drives, they flee from the area. This definitely helps in reducing crime in that area," Tiwari said.

"We will continue this drive, there is no doubt about it. Now elections are coming in Delhi. At that time, since most of our forces get busy in election-related activities, it is possible that the pressure on this drive may reduce a bit, but still, this drive will not stop, I assure you that," he added.

Earlier, Delhi Police detained 12 Bangladesh nationals who were living in different areas of south Delhi without any identification, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Ravi Kumar Singh said that these people were caught from areas including Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Sarita Vihar. They have been sent to detention camp, he added.

"So far, we have caught 12 Bangladeshis, from different areas like Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Sarita Vihar. We have detained them and they have been sent to the detention camp. All the Bangladeshis that we have met were without identities and some people had been living for a long time. We are investigating further. We have a Bangladeshi cell, a specialised unit, which works on this. We have verified close to 1,200 people and will do so in the future as well as information will come," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, in another case, Delhi Police arrested six people while taking action against complaints over fake identification cards, an official said. The Electoral registration officer had submitted two complaints against eight people in connection with this matter.

DCP (South East) Singh said that upon receiving complaints they filed two FIRs against those involved. The cyber cafe owner along with five others including two middlemen were arrested.