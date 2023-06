The crackdown demonstrates the administration’s commitment in preventing drug distribution in educational settings and safeguarding the health of young people.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police carried out a massive operation on June 19 that targeted drug dealers in over 100 locations across the national capital. The initiative, referred to as "Operation Kawach," aims to combat the harmful effects of drug addiction on children and youth. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force had previously arrested around 43 individuals involved in the supply of illegal alcohol and drugs to college and school students.