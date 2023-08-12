Home / India News / Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day function on August 13 to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday, according to the advisory.

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road -- under AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc. and vice versa, it said, adding that Old Iron bridge and Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be prohibited from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes. These buses may use G T Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24, it said.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function.

Topics :Independence DayDelhi PoliceTraffic

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

