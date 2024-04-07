Home / India News / Delhi Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife; two arrested

Delhi Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife; two arrested

According to the police, the Fortuner car of JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in Delhi on March 19

According to CCTV footage, the SUV was last seen heading towards Gurugram and has a Himachal Pradesh number plate, officials said | File image
ANI
Apr 07 2024 | 11:11 AM IST
The Delhi police have recovered the car of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, weeks after it was reported stolen from Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested for the theft, they added.

According to the police, the Fortuner car of JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in Delhi on March 19.

The SUV's driver had gone to have lunch at his residence in Govindpuri after getting it serviced when it was stolen.

He then approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle.

According to CCTV footage, the SUV was last seen heading towards Gurugram and has a Himachal Pradesh number plate, officials said.

"We have arrested two persons in this case. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had stolen the SUV on demand and were planning to take it to Nagaland," they said.

Jagat Prakash NaddaDelhi PoliceSUV

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

