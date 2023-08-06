Delhi Police seeks information of Northeast residents to enhance safety

The Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) under Delhi Police has launched a drive and started collecting details of people from the northeastern region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling, and those from Ladakh living in the national capital.

The SPUNER officials also urged people from these regions to share their information for better policing.

In a circular, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North East Region, New Delhi, PN Khrimey (IPS), said that though many northeastern people, Gorkhas of Darjeeling and Ladakhis are residing in various locations of the national capital, no specific data were being maintained by any agency or organisations.

Khrimey said that the data collect work is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security.

The police officer requested the residents to fill up a "Google form" made available in the SPUNER's social media handles. Also, the "Google form" link is being circulated through social media, community and student leaders, officials said.