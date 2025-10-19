Home / India News / Delhi Police tightens security, traffic control across city ahead of Diwali

Special security measures have been implemented at key markets, crowded public places, and commercial hubs with high foot traffic

Delhi Police
Delhi Police is also conducting flag marches in high-footfall areas, including major markets, to demonstrate preparedness and instil confidence among the public. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Ahead of Diwali, an elaborate and multi-layered security arrangement has been implemented across the national capital to ensure a safe and secure celebration for all residents, according to an official statement from the Delhi Police.

Special security measures have been implemented at key markets, crowded public places, and commercial hubs with high foot traffic. Delhi Police has deployed an adequate number of personnel across all districts, assisted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as force multipliers to strengthen on-ground security.

To manage heavy vehicular movement during the festive rush, the Delhi Traffic Police has deployed maximum manpower to regulate traffic, ensure pedestrian safety, and maintain public convenience. Traffic advisories are being issued regularly, detailing restrictions, diversions, designated parking locations, and important instructions for commuters. Authorities have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules, obey instructions, use public transport, and avoid personal vehicles wherever possible. 

 

Delhi Police is also conducting flag marches in high-footfall areas, including major markets, to demonstrate preparedness and instil confidence among the public. A joint flag march by Delhi Police and CAPF personnel was held today in the busy Chandni Chowk area.

Foot patrolling is underway in all police districts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. The heightened visibility of police personnel is intended to deter potential offenders and prevent crimes in crowded areas.

Additionally, anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at busy markets, railway stations, and interstate bus terminals with the help of Bomb Disposal (BD) teams and Dog Squads.

To regulate crowd movement, Delhi Police, in coordination with market associations, has set up machans (temporary watchtowers) and installed public address systems to make announcements, advising and alerting the public to remain vigilant during festive activities.

Additional DCP Rishi Kumar Singh, ACP Karol Bagh, SHO Karol Bagh, and other staff from the Karol Bagh police station conducted foot patrolling in the area ahead of the festive season. Security arrangements were reviewed on the ground, and necessary instructions were given to ensure public safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

