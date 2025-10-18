Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that serving farmers is serving God, and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal.

Addressing a public meeting at Acharya Narendra Dev Inter College in Pathardewa in Deoria district, Chouhan said, "Serving farmers is serving God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal. Building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We need to increase crop production." He urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest. Those who sell faulty or bad seeds should be cautious, and strict action will be taken.