Home / India News / Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest. Those who sell faulty or bad seeds should be cautious, and strict action will be taken

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We have to increase crop production. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Deoria (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that serving farmers is serving God, and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal.

He said that building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We have to increase crop production.

Addressing a public meeting at Acharya Narendra Dev Inter College in Pathardewa in Deoria district, Chouhan said, "Serving farmers is serving God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal. Building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We need to increase crop production."  He urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest. Those who sell faulty or bad seeds should be cautious, and strict action will be taken.

He also said that land and soil should be protected for the future generations by adopting natural farming. To achieve this, excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides will be avoided.

Earlier, the Union minister paid floral tributes at the statue of late Ravindra Kishore Shahi, former leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

He also inspected the stalls of various departments at a fair and encouraged the participating farmers and students. Certificates and other materials were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, UP's minister of state Vijay Laxmi Gautam, Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, Deoria MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi and others were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi air remains poor for 5th day, 9 stations in red zone ahead of Diwali

Self-reliant India no longer just an idea, now a reality: Yogi Adityanath

Regulation on deepfakes soon, two semicon units operational now: Vaishnaw

Infiltration stopped in Assam, illegal immigrants welcomed in Bengal: Shah

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Topics :India NewsShivraj Singh ChouhanfarmersAgriculture

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story