Delhi's air pollution forecasts miss PM2.5 levels by up to 35%, says CEEW

Delhi’s air pollution forecasting system continues to underestimate fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations in the city by as much as 30–35 per cent, or almost a third of the actual number, according to climate policy think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

“If the actual PM2.5 level is 100 micrograms per cubic metre, the system reports it as around 65 micrograms per cubic metre. So, it is underpredicting PM2.5 levels,” Mohammad Rafiuddin, programme lead at CEEW, told PTI.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter. These tiny particles, comprising dust, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets, can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and even lung cancer.

An emissions inventory is a database that records the amount of air pollutants released by each source over a year or other time period, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Governments use these inventories to identify major pollutant sources and guide regulatory actions. The effect on air quality of potential regulatory actions can be predicted by applying estimated emissions reductions to emissions inventory data in air quality models. Rafiuddin said a major reason for the erroneous readings is the outdated emission inventories used by the system, adding that inventories have not been updated since 2016 at the national level, and not since 2021 for Delhi.

Forecasting gap due to outdated emission inventories The system in question — Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) — was launched in 2018 after a series of smog episodes and dust storms. It is jointly operated by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system provides pollution forecasts three to ten days in advance. Updated inventory will aid decision-making Rafiuddin highlighted the need for updated inventories to tackle Delhi’s pollution problem. “There should be a framework in place to update the emission inventory every two to three years. The immediate focus should be on upgrading the EI for the Delhi NCR region to improve Delhi’s forecasts,” Rafiuddin said in a study titled ‘How well can Delhi predict air quality? Insights for India’s decision support system’.