Delhi air quality dips again, Gopal Rai urges urgent action on pollution

The air quality in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) fell marginally today after showing improvement the day before. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 255, indicating 'poor' quality. The average AQI over the last 24 hours in the national capital remained over 250.

Many areas of Delhi-NCR were covered in thick smog, with visibility significantly reduced in locations like Nehru Place, ITO, Akshardham, Anand Vihar, and surrounding regions. Agra's Taj Mahal was also engulfed in dense fog amid rising pollution levels.

In some areas, AQI exceeded 400, with Anand Vihar recording 405, categorised as 'severe' by the CPCB. Air quality near the Akshardham temple dropped to 361, indicating 'very poor' conditions.

In Ghaziabad, the AQI stood at 256, while in Noida, it remained well over 200. Haryana's Karnal and Jind recorded the highest AQI in the state, at 232 and 225, respectively.

'Feels suffocating'

Himanshu, a visitor to the national capital said that the increasing pollution feels 'suffocating.'

"It feels suffocating due to pollution...The govt should look into what can be done to reduce pollution," he told ANI.

Moreover, a cyclist in the city told ANI that they are facing a lot of problems with breathing.

He further said that the measures taken by the government don't seem effective enough, and the government should encourage the people to use public transport more. Delhi environment minister calls for urgent action on air pollution "We are from Delhi and we (the cyclist group) cycle daily here, but this situation of air pollution since the last few days we are facing a lot of problems. We can't breathe properly, we get tired faster due to the pollution. We take precautions like wearing a bandana but nothing is working because the pollution is increasing a lot," he said. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently stressed the urgent need to tackle air pollution across northern India, describing the next 15 days as "crucial." Following a key meeting with the Central government on Friday, Rai held a press conference on Saturday. Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states, attended the meeting to assess and address the region's worsening air quality.

AAP-BJP clash over Delhi’s pollution crisis continues

Forty-eight hours after taking a dip in Delhi's polluted Yamuna River, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalised on Saturday due to 'skin infections and breathing difficulties.' The BJP seized the opportunity to criticise the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP-ruled states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of deliberately releasing polluted water into the Yamuna River.

(With inputs from agencies)