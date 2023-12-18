Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' on Monday as minimum temperature dips

The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday continued to remain "very poor". The Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the national capital continued to be above 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, too, the AQI was "very poor" at 331, as of 4 pm.

As of 9 am on Monday, the AQI in Ashok Vihar was 348, showing "very poor" air quality. The AQI at Delhi International Airport was 332 and at ITO was 352. At Okhla Phase-2, the AQI was 320. And at Najafgarh, AQI was 332.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".





ALSO READ: Delhi's double trouble: Chilling cold and 'very poor' air quality Delhi's poor air quality continues to be "very poor" amid a fall in minimum temperature in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's minimum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the forecast for the next seven days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to record a minimum temperature in the range of 5-7 degrees Celsius in the coming week. On December 21 and 22, the minimum temperature is likely to be 5 degrees Celsius, rising to 8 degrees on December 23.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover in the range of 23-25 degrees Celsius. Moreover, Delhi is expected to see a partly cloudy sky, with shallow fog, for the whole week.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday. This comes as parts of the state received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to severe waterlogging.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur in parts of the state, including Puducherry and Karaikal, on December 19 as well.