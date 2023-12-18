Sensex (    %)
                        
Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

It has been raining continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district

Heavy Rainfall

Dec 18 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Extremely heavy rainfall continued in the south districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm, and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rainfall.
Meanwhile, flood-affected people in the Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. A visual from the shelter home showed people lining up for ration.
In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and a extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, there were no reports of house damage; cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.
Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday.
Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.
Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall.
Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity. According to IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.
As per IMD predictions, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.
On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.
It has been raining continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district.

Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes.
Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water.
"40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district.
The Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety.
Tamil Nadu's Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, said that various precautionary measures have been taken by the government; in particular, ministers and two IAS officers have been appointed separately for the above districts and they are monitoring the work that is to be carried out.
"As a precautionary measure, 250 State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts. A few more members of the State Disaster Response Force will arrive in Tenkasi district today. Even I will be visiting the flood-affected areas," said Ramachandran.
Similarly, 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four camps in Kanyakumari, two camps in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the public during calamities.
"The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised us (the Minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety," added the Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management.
In Tirunelveli district, flood-affected people have been brought to the Thachanallur relief camp and the district administration has provided them with essential needs and food.
Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

