Home / India News / LIVE: Schools closed in Tami Nadu today due to extremely heavy rainfall

LIVE: Schools closed in Tami Nadu today due to extremely heavy rainfall

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

Photo: ANI Twitter
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions on Monday following heavy rainfall in the south districts of the state. The holiday has been declared in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts. The state has been witnessing rains continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district. "The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised us (the Minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety," the Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management told media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Former CM Raman Singh resigned from the post of National Vice President of the Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday. Singh has filied his nomination for the post of Speaker in the newly-elected legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh. After submitting his nomination papers, Raman Singh said, "I will ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and that all issues for the welfare of Chhattisgarh are raised."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express train running between Varanasi and New Delhi today. The launch of this Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi is expected to benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option. PM Modi will oflag off this inaugural special train by showcasing the green flag in Varanasi at 2:15 PM. The train will subsequently pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Itawa, Tundla and Aligarh before reaching New Delhi as per the scheduled timings.

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts

World Cup 2023 India vs Pak: Railways to run special Vande Bharat trains

As part of its revamp plan, Railways to source 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Israel approves appointment of Reuven Azar as new Ambassador to India

Delhi BJP to launch invitation drive ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Parl security breach: Delhi Police searches Neelam's residence in Jind

PM Modi to flag off 2nd Vande Bharat train connecting Varanasi to New Delhi

Hybrid terrorist linked with JeM outfit arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Tamil NaduRainfallHeavy rain and thunderstormheavy rainsprivate schoolsSchoolsVande Bharat trainRaman SinghVande Bharat ExpressBJP

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story