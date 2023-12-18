Home / Companies / News / JSW chief Sajjan Jindal denies allegations of rape, calls them 'baseless'

JSW chief Sajjan Jindal denies allegations of rape, calls them 'baseless'

Media reports said Jindal was accused of rape in a report filed at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal
Reuters MUMBAI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
Sajjan Jindal, the chairman of Indian steel-to-power conglomerate JSW Group, on Sunday denied an allegation of rape, saying he would cooperate with an ongoing investigation.

"Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation," a representative for Jindal said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family," it added.

A JSW spokesperson referred Reuters requests for comment to the third party representative.

Indian media reports said Jindal was accused of rape in a report filed at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station.

The reports said the complainant was a 30-year-old woman and the alleged incident occurred last year.

The police station in Mumbai's central business district did not respond to Reuters calls seeking comment.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

