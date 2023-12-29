Home / India News / Delhi, Punjab tableaux for R-Day parade rejected to exact revenge: AAP

Delhi, Punjab tableaux for R-Day parade rejected to exact revenge: AAP

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the BJP-led central government has rejected the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab for the Republic Day parade to "exact revenge on the AAP", which is in power in the capital and the border state.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The last time Delhi's tableau featured in the Republic Day parade was in 2021. It showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project, according to officials.

Bharadwaj said Delhi's tableau this year would have showcased schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model.

"The tableau of Delhi, which is the capital of the country, was rejected by the Centre. Its tableau was rejected for the 2022 parade and then for the 2023 parade and now it has been rejected again for the 2024 parade," the minister said.

The theme of the Republic Day parade was 'Nari Shakti' in 2023 and it is 'Viksit Bharat' for the 2024 parade, he said.

"No one can say it's a design competition. The Centre had given us some suggestions and we had incorporated them (into our tableau proposal) and if it would have given us more suggestions, we would have included them too. Our tableau would have showcased schools and the Mohalla Clinic model," he added.

Bharadwaj said it's not a coincidence that Punjab's tableau proposal was also rejected.

"The Centre is doing this to exact revenge on the AAP," he charged.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attacked the Centre over the non-inclusion of his state's tableau in the parade and accused it of discrimination.

Eighty per cent of the selected states are the ones ruled by the BJP, he alleged.

The Punjab BJP hit out at Mann on Thursday for politicising the non-inclusion of the state's tableau in the parade, claiming that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carry photos of him and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Great feeling for people of India: Navy chief ahead of Bastille Day parade

'Vacant posts will be filled if Kejriwal govt gets control over services'

Even rich going to Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics as doctors there are good: CM

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes over as new JD(U) president; Lalan Singh quits

Ayodhya airport inauguration will be historic day for India: Scindia

Govt explores ways to incorporate waste materials into highway construction

2024 shaping up to be 'Hindutva vs popular welfare': Tharoor's dig at PM

Celebrities fought legal battles in HC; Court upheld 'Agnipath' in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalRepublic DayDelhi governmentAAPAAP governmentSaurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story