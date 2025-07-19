Delhi may scrap MCD health trade licence rule for opening new eateries

In a measure to boost the hospitality sector in the national capital, the Delhi government is likely to soon do away with the requirement of obtaining a health trade licence from the civic body for opening restaurants and eateries in the city.

Lt Governor VK Saxena, speaking at the "Expresso" event hosted by The Indian Express on Friday, said the requirement of the license for opening restaurants in the city is being abolished.

No immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was available on the development.

Recently, the Delhi government did away with the need to obtain 'Eating House Registration and Lodging Certificate' from the police by hotels, clubs, restaurants and guest houses for getting a license to serve liquor.